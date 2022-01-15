Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 241.4% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 186,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,630. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,919,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 74,468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 115,205 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

