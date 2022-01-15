Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,773 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,022% compared to the typical daily volume of 782 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $197.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

