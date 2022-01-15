IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,454,000 after buying an additional 40,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.35.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $247.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.