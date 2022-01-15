iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Raised by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $74.79. 12,230,051 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

