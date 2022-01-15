iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 522,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IUSB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. 786,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,701. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $54.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,353 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,151,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,705,000 after purchasing an additional 934,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,161 shares in the last quarter.

