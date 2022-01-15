iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $32.98. 4,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 46,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.