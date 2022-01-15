iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.26

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 44669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 447,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

