iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 436.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,360 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,257.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

