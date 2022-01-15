iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) shares rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18. Approximately 3,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.