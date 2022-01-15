iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

