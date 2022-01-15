iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.07. 156,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 129,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12.

