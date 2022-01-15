iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $47.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.