iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $137.83

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $137.83 and last traded at $137.90, with a volume of 198177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.32.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.