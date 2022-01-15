iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Decreased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $169.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.89 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

