iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,440 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.67% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $104,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $597,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $104.13 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.