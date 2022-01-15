iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.45. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

