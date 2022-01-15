iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

