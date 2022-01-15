J Arnold Wealth Management Co Acquires 222 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 0.4% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Square were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $133.29 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.31 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.81.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

