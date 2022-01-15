J Arnold Wealth Management Co Purchases 4,800 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after buying an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,569 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,001,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,011,000 after purchasing an additional 192,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $30.97 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

