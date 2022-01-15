JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Sells $65,726.75 in Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $65,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $88.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.65. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 372.6% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,600 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 624.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.