JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target Cut to €23.60 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.20 ($27.50) to €23.60 ($26.82) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.41) to €23.80 ($27.05) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.70.

OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $25.80 on Friday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

