JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Down 4.1%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.18 and last traded at $73.28. Approximately 118,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,630,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, CLSA increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

The company has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 620,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 442.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

