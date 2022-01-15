Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €36.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.67 ($48.49).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €38.70 ($43.98) on Friday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a one year high of €41.88 ($47.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.