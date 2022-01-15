Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCS. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from 240.00 to 260.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

NYSE:BCS opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 247,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

