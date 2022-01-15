Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneSpaWorld in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.56). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $942.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.49. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.