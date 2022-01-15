Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $255.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.20.

PYPL opened at $178.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a twelve month low of $175.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

