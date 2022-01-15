Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

JEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30,197 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

