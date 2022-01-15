Jeffery Westphal Sells 800,000 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,401.00 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vertex by 469.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the second quarter worth $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

