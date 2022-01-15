Jennison Associates LLC Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

NYSE EPAM opened at $543.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $333.68 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $636.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.