Jennison Associates LLC Has $974,000 Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $38.06 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

