Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,423 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $174.97 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.20 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.38.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

