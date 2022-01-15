John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MNZS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.12) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.12) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get John Menzies alerts:

John Menzies stock opened at GBX 326 ($4.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 289.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 299.68. The company has a market capitalization of £299.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58. John Menzies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 365.65 ($4.96).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.