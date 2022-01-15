John Wood Group (LON:WG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

John Wood Group (LON:WG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

WG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.48) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.88 ($4.18).

Shares of WG opened at GBX 242.40 ($3.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 196.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.48. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 171.90 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 353.30 ($4.80).

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £2,512.86 ($3,410.97). Also, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.02 ($8,715.92). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,492.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

