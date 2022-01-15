Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:JBFCY opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Jollibee Foods has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.1362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

