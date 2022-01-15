Jon P. Stonehouse Sells 184,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

