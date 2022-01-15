Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JNPR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,534,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 346,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

