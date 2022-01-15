Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 14,887 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 18.3% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $104.04 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average is $102.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

