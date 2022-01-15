Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

