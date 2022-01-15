Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $2,255,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 28.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Altice USA by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Altice USA by 179.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

