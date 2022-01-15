Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from 9,900.00 to 7,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,521.50.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $10.88 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

