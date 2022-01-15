JustInvest LLC Has $364,000 Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.