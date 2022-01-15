JustInvest LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $213.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

