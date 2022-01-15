JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 40.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $15.69 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

