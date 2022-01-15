JustInvest LLC Sells 490 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

JustInvest LLC cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 23.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.