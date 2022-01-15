Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.53

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.53 and traded as low as $3.34. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 599,630 shares.

KNDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial began coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a market cap of $258.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,823,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 487,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 182,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

