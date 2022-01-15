KARMA Market Cap Hits $35.45 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $35.45 million and $31.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001546 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00052231 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.94 or 0.00691667 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

