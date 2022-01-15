KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.38, but opened at $45.94. KB Home shares last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 156,232 shares traded.

The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

