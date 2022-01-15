KBC Group NV Acquires 16,392 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $30,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $216.03 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

