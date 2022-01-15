KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 105,599 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of Best Buy worth $38,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,634 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,645 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 51,688 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.54 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

