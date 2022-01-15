KBC Group NV Has $29.85 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 488,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $29,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.